Former Sideways Film executive Juan Solera has teamed up with business partner Jota Salinas to launch a boutique sales agency focusing on documentary films and factual content.

Barcelona-based Jambika Docs emerges with a slate of films including a nature-inspired follow doc centring on Money Heist actor Darko Perić.

The outfit will look to acquire and distribute non-fiction content to international broadcasters, streamers, educational platforms and other buyers. Jambika will also offer production services, including creative support, financing and co-production advice, digital strategy assistance and post-production.

Co-founder and head of acquisitions and sales Solera said Jambika will “curate a diverse catalogue of films, ranging from specials to series, celebrating universal themes and dynamic storytelling”.

He added: “As filmmakers ourselves, we are committed to treating each project with care, offering transparency and detailed reporting to producers. By doing so, we aim to build lasting relationships rooted in trust and collaboration.

“We understand audiences today are more empowered than ever, and they have the ability to choose exactly what they want to watch. This growing demand challenges us to represent high-quality documentaries that educate and also captivate through strong entertainment value.”

Solera previously worked for Sideways Film for almost a decade and before that held roles for Arts Alliance and Scorpion TV, representing titles including HBO biopic Cobain: Montage of Heck, Werner Herzog’s Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin and Martha: A Picture Story.

He has also licensed titles to buyers including Netflix, Arte and BBC among others, while Salina previously worked in renewable energy before turning to the screen industries.

Jambika’s inaugural slate includes Territory, which follows actor Perić – known for playing Helsinki in Netflix smash Money Heist – on a voyage of self-discovery in the wilds of Kyrgyzstan.

There he explores the isolated and remote mountains where nomadic shepherds share their territory with nature’s ghost: the snow leopard. Amid the landscapes and rich culture, Perić finds a new perspective on success and life.

Also on the slate is The Keepers, a dive into the story of the De Ruiter family as they navigate a six-month honey bee season in Ireland’s Beara Peninsula.

Finally, Her Name is Nanny Nellie is a story about reclaiming Aboriginal identity and dignity in Australia.

Jambika Docs will be attending upcoming festivals and conferences including EFM Berlinale, Mip London, CPH:DOX, Sheffield Doc Fest, and Sunny Side of the Doc.