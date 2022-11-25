Tom Williams
Tom is a content researcher on Broadcast Intelligence
Contact info
- Tel:
- 020 4536 5377
- Email:
- tom.williams@broadcastnow.co.uk
Broadcasters target young with rise in digital content
Short-form commissions and social media talent key to battle for younger audiences
UKTV looks to future with revamped channel offering
UKTV commissioners discuss their plans to bring in fresh faces, expand Dave’s audience and order original content for Drama and now free-to-air W
C5’s Lucy Willis hails ‘sea change’ over climate crisis content
C4 and ITVS execs set out plans for tackling issue at BBC’s Climate Creative event
C5 keeps focus on regions as Paramount+ eyes UK orders
Commissioner Lucy Willis’s team strives to predict the nation’s mood while working with the UK’s newest streamer