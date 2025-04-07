Unmasking the men who mythologised Jack the Ripper

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Tom Williams 2025-04-07T10:18:00
Jack The Ripper: Written In Blood recreates Victorian London to explore how early coverage of the Whitechapel murders shaped the modern media. Tom Williams reports
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now