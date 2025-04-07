Behind The Scenes

Unmasking the men who mythologised Jack the Ripper

By Tom Williams 2025-04-07T10:18:00

Jack the Ripper - Written in Blood

Jack The Ripper: Written In Blood recreates Victorian London to explore how early coverage of the Whitechapel murders shaped the modern media. Tom Williams reports

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 