Broadcasters

Cut to the Crime renewal leads C+I digital slate

By 2024-07-08T08:34:00

Cut to the Crime S2

Phoenix, Zig Zag, Red Sauce and Particle6 score short-form orders for A+E Networks EMEA platforms

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 