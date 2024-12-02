Rabbit Films project tracks high-flying real estate exec who turns to crime after her husband disappears

Commissioning club New8, whose members include a raft of broadcasters across Europe, has unveiled its first drama.

Queen of Fucking Everything is produced by Finland’s Rabbit Films and was originally commissioned by domestic operator YLE. It will debut on streamer YLE Areena from 1 January 2025 and become available on network YLE1 four days later.

The show has now also been pre-sold to ZDF in Germany, NPO in the Netherlands, VRT in Belgium, NRK in Norway, and RUV in Iceland.

The five broadcasters, along with YLE, are all part of the New8 group, which was unveiled at MIA in Rome 12 months ago, with the aim of pooling resources to greenlight eight scripted projects annually via coproductions.

SVT in Sweden and DR in Denmark are also part of the New8 group, which looks to leverage resources to get shows made.

News of the group’s first project comes days after UK producer group Pact revealed that revenue from international productions had risen by almost a third year-on-year to hit £325m, despite a significant drop in revenues from streamer co-productions.

Real estate crime story

Queen of Fucking Everything tracks the life of a leading Helsinki real estate agent and high society fixture who wakes up one morning to find her husband missing.

Assumed dead, she is left with his debts and turns to small-time theft to support her lifestyle, before being drawn deeper into Helsinki’s criminal underworld. Linda Saarniluoto and Jussi Nikkilä star.

Tiina Lymi is attached as writer and director on the six parter, with Minna Haapkylä, Tiina-Mari Pitkänen and Olli Suominen producing.

Jonathan Tuovinen, senior vice-president of international at Rabbit Films, said: “Queen of Fucking Everything is the perfect mix of drama, crime and pitch-black comedy, exploring how far you’ll go to survive when you have lost everything.”

Rabbit Films was behind Mobile 101 for MTV3 Finland, which tells the story of the rise and fall of Nokia. It subsequently sold to Disney+ and the UK’s Walter Presents/Channel 4.