Appointment comes as US giant looks to increase regional content output

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) is looking to bolster its originals offering in the Nordics by hiring former Showmax executive Allan Sperling.

Sperling becomes group vice-president of programming, networks & streaming for WBD Nordics, with a remit to lead the development of local productions for streamer Max across Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

He starts 2 December and will be based out of Stockholm, overseeing strategic programme planning and operations for Max and regional channels, which range from TLC and Discovery Channel to Kanal 5 in Sweden and Denmark.

Sperling left his role as head of content at MultiChoice Group and Showmax in South Africa earlier this year, having previously held positions at Viacom International during his two-decade-long career.

The move will see Graham Lafferty, who was head of channels in the Nordics, taking a permanent role within WBD’s UK & Ireland team as senior vice-president of content strategy and networks.

In a note to staff seen by Broadcast International, WBD Nordics managing director & executive vice-president Christina Sulebakk thanked Lafferty for his “outstanding impact” in the region.

Sulebakk added that Sperling’s focus “will include spearheading local Nordic productions for Max, ensuring that our content remains unparalleled and resonates well with our Nordic audiences.”

Positive Nordic thinking

WBD has been looking to ramp up its Nordic originals over the past year, having pulled out of original programming for its Max streamer in the region in 2022.

Earlier this summer, WBD picked up shows from SF Studios in Denmark for Max and the hire looks likely to provide a fillip to producers across the Nordic region as WBD looks to reignite local production efforts across scripted and unscripted.

WBD said Sperling would be “instrumental in shaping the vision and strategic direction” for its Nordic channels and platforms.

The company added that it was looking for programming that would “enhance and tailor the content offering specifically for the Nordic audiences”.

Sulebakk said: “Allan’s strategic vision for our channels, coupled with his plans to spearhead local production efforts for Max, will undoubtedly lead our business to new heights in this dynamic media landscape.”

Sperling added that he wanted to deliver “exceptional content and innovative programming that resonates with our Nordic audiences”.

He said: “I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams across the region and building on the company’s success while enhancing our local production capabilities to better serve our viewers.”