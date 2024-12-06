Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has confirmed a flurry of international recommissions as it ramps up non-US output for streamer Max during a presentation in London.

Casey Bloys, chairman and chief exec of HBO and Max Content, took to the stage at the 2025 Max Global Content Presentation in London on Thursday to discuss a raft of projects as the streamer looks to expand its presence across Europe.

Salma Hayek was in town to confirm that her project, Like Water For Chocolate, has been extended into a second and final series.

Max’s Latin American adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s magical realism novel launched last month and tracks the life of a woman who expresses her feelings through cookery.

Hayek said the show had “all the flavours of Jane Austen but is much spicier” during her appearance with Max’s LatAm chief Mariano Cesar.

Bloys also confirmed a third series of Polish crime drama The Thaw is in the works, with production starting at the end of November.

The six-part series is being shot in Szczecin, with Katarzyna Wajda returning in the lead role. The story explores drug dealing among teenagers and is produced by Magnolia Films.

French orders

Alongside sneak peeks of US tentpoles The White Lotus S3, The Last of Us S2 and Game of Throne’s inspired A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms were a clutch of new French dramas.

Six-part drama Privileges is from Marie Monge and Vladimir de Fontenay and follows a young woman who becomes embroiled in her criminal past when she works for a high-end hotel.

Paolo is a 7 x 60-minute series that tracks a man who becomes obsessed when he starts working for a local politician. Sébastien Marnier is creator, writer and director, with Mintee producing.

WBD had earlier in the day confirmed that Max would be launched in Turkey in Spring next year, where it will replace recently acquired streamer BluTV.