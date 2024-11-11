Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) is expanding the reach of its Max streamer in Europe after striking a deal with Amazon’s Prime Video.

Customers in the Netherlands and Sweden are now able to subscribe to Max (known as HBO Max in the Netherlands) – home to shows including The Penguin and The Last Of Us – via the Prime Video platform with ‘basic with ads’ and standard subscription plans available.

A sports add-on is also available, offering subscribers in both countries access to Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker, motorsports and various winter sports.

The move comes ahead of the launch of HBO’s new TV series Dune: Prophecy, which will launch on the streamer on 17 November.

It will also carry show such as House Of The Dragon and the upcoming third series of The White Lotus, which debuts next year, alongside movies including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Barbie.

WBD has previously struck deals to provide access to Max via Prime Video as an add-on subscription in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, France and Spain.