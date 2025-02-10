Hollie Abbott’s new business also has success at Formagination 12

Two British companies found success at the Armoza Formats-backed Formagination 12 competition, with Ten66 taking the top prize.

Ten66’s social experiment Opposites Attract was the winner, landing up to $25,000 to further develop the format. The non-scripted format is described as tackling a universal dating phenomenon and cleverly turning dating habits on their head.

The indie is led by managing director and creative director Rukhsana Mosam (pictured, centre).

Meanwhile, Hollie Abbott from Awkward Studios picked up the Audience Favourite prize for Dad Dance Academy, which was described as heartwarming and engaging. The former Boom development director recently launched Awkward with software engineer Zach Ward

It is a consultancy with ambitions to create entertainment-focused IP, from TV formats to games, apps and digital content.

The runner up was Christian Gamoba from ABS-CBN Studios in the Philippines with his guessing game format The Safe’s Face.

The twelfth edition of Formagination took place during the Realscreen event in Miami, US.