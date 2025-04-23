US network Fox has ordered a “social survival of the fittest” competition series hosted by comedian Jim Jefferies.

The Snake brings together 15 contestants from various persuasive professions with unique skill sets to compete in an array of challenges, all of which help contestants move toward becoming that week’s Snake.

The player who becomes the Snake is able to save other contenders, with the aim of the game to be the final contestant and winner of a $100,000 grand prize.

The Snake is wholly owned by Fox Entertainment and produced by 495 Productions. SallyAnn Salsano (Jersey Shore) is showrunner and executive producer, alongside Frank Miccolis and Kim Green.

“SallyAnn brings her uniquely original voice to Fox with this fresh take on the strategy competition series and a universally appealing concept that will captivate audiences,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting The Snake, a show about making friends and faking friends,” added Jefferies. “I’ve been training for this job my whole life. Growing up In Australia, and now living in Hollywood, I’ve been around plenty of snakes.”

Fox’s show is the second show to be titled The Snake over the past week, after Channel 4 in the UK commissioned a quiz hinged on sneaky gameplay as part of its digital slate. That show is from Hat Trick digital label Strong Watch Studios.