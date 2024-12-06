Six-part show will use CGI and science to bring stories of the pharaohs to life

France Télévisions has partnered with producer Pernel Media to develop a primetime documentary with factual drama elements, investigating Egypt’s pharaohs.

Explorers of Ancient Egypt is a six-part returnable series based on the latest research on the most iconic pharaohs of all times.

Each episode will feature a major Egyptian site, such as Karnak, the Valley of the Kings or Abu Simbel, allowing viewers to discover through the eyes and emotions of the first explorers through factual dramatisations.

Flashbacks to ancient Egypt will be illustrated using CGI bring iconic pharaohs to life, while archaeologists will use cutting-edge science to explain how they lived.

“Pernel Media has had boots on the ground for the past five years in Egypt and we have very established relationships with the best Egyptologists. We’re very excited that this expertise will translate into this flagship event documentary series’, said Fabrice Frank, executive producer at Pernel.

The show has been commissioned by Caroline Behar, head of factual, international coproductions and acquisitions at France Télévisions. Producers are Fabrice Frank and Samuel Kissous for Pernel Media. Delivery is planned for December.

The series is the latest historical docudrama to emerge from Pernel following titles including The Real War of Thrones and Britain’s War of Thrones: The Hundred Years War. Pernel founder and chief Samuel Kissous told Broadcast earlier this year the indie’s background in factual and docudrama provided trust for broadcasters to commit to scripted projects.

Pernel recently secured its debut primetime scripted order with Channel 5’s The Au Pair, the first drama hailing from a French indie to be commissioned by the broadcaster.