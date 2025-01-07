The exec producer behind Netflix’s smash youth-skewing series Geek Girl is teaming up with the streamer and Canadian outfit WildBrain for a teen drama set in the world of competitive figure skating.

Jeff Norton will exec produce Finding Her Edge, which is produced by WildBrain for its owned-and-operated network Family Channel, with Netflix taking worldwide rights. The SVoD giant has also taken a second window in Canada.

The live-action series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Jennifer Iacopelli and is inspired by Jane Austen’s Persuasion.

Finding Her Edge follows the three Russo sisters who are heirs to a struggling figure skating dynasty.

17-year-old middle sister Adriana is training for the World Championship with her new partner Brayden while harbouring feelings for her first love and former partner Freddie.

But her life becomes complicated when she and Brayden pretend to be a couple off the ice so they can land a sponsorship deal.

Norton will serve as showrunner for the Family Channel-commissioned series. WildBrain executive vice-president of content creation Stephanie Betts said working with Norton demonstrates the company’s “commitment to producing best-in-class content for Canadians with strong appeal for international audiences.”

Norton said he is “thrilled” to bring Iacopelli’s novel to the screen, calling it “a story that celebrates the pursuit of excellence while exploring the highs and lows of Austen-inspired romance.”