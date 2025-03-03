Two Sides of History to explore topics such as the pandemic and the 1980s UK miners’ strike

Hearst Networks EMEA is linking up with Eline van der Velden’s Particle6 Productions on a five-part show that brings together two people from different backgrounds who are linked by the same event from recent history.

Two Sides of History will feature personal testimony and perspective as the duo discuss their own unique views and reflect on how the subject has shaped their lives.

At the end of each episode, there is a moment of final reflection, when the guests step back to process what they have heard and learned from each other.

The show is expected to deliver in April and topics on the slate include the 1980s’ Miners’ Strike and the Covid-19 Pandemic, which will feature a frontline doctor and an anti-vaxxer.

The series is to be made available on Hearst Networks EMEA’s pay-tv channel Sky History as well as its streaming service History Play. It will also be launched across YouTube and available via social media such as TikTok and Facebook.

Two Sides of History follow the January launch of Particle6’s True Crime Secrets on Hearst Networks EMEA’s SVoD Crime+Investigation Play. That show was filmed on the street and featured raw, unfiltered real-life crime stories told by those who experienced them first-hand.

Sam Pearson, head of short form commissioning at Hearst Networks EMEA, said: “We are delighted to greenlight this second series from Particle6 Productions.

“Eline and the team are smart storytellers, skilled in creating punchy narratives that grab the attention of today’s digital audiences. Two Sides of History promises to not only be compelling viewing but also a challenging and thought-provoking watch.”

Eline van der Velden, founder and chief exec of Particle6 Productions, added: “Hearst Networks EMEA has fully embraced the power of digital and short-form programming, and as it continues to grow this part of its business, we are excited to be along for the ride as a content partner.

“We are immensely proud of Two Sides of History. It is a simple concept in outline, but it shows how multifaceted big historical events are and why it is important to hear different people’s viewpoints to help understand the bigger picture.”