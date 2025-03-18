Indonesian streamer Vision+ has partnered with CreAsia Studio, the South-East Asia entity recently launched by Deepak Dhar and Banijay Entertainment, on a food-focused crime drama.

My Chef in Crime is an eight-parter that follows a former forensic investigator turned chef who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his rival.

To clear his name, he applies his forensic expertise to food science experiments, before partnering with his high school crush – who is also now a female detective – to solve unusual cases that combine culinary and forensic methodology, all while serving up unusual dishes.

The show has been developed and produced by CreAsia Studio and was created by Thai producer Pornmanus Rattanavich and scriptwriter Nitikarn Pinmuangngarm. Indonesian director Sondang Pratama is also attached.

Launched last year, CreAsia Studio is focused on local collaborations to create local originals and produce Banijay IP as well as third-party adaptations in South-East Asia markets.

Clarissa Tanoesoedibjo, managing director of Vision+, said: “Vision+ is dedicated to bringing fresh and engaging stories to our viewers, and My Chef in Crime is exactly the kind of high-quality, engaging content that excites us. We believe this show will set new benchmarks in the crime genre, and we are delighted to be partnered with CreAsia Studio to make it a reality.”

Jessica Kam, executive vice president & business head at CreAsia Studio, said the series “sets the tone” for the Banijay-backed company’s strategy.

“This show is a testament to our commitment to championing innovative narratives from South-East Asia, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with the talented Thai and Indonesian creators as well as Vision+ to bring this groundbreaking concept to life.”

Dhar, founder and group chief exec at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, added: “My Chef in Crime is a bold, original concept that reflects our commitment to delivering premium entertainment across the region. We are confident that this unique mix of crime, food, and romance will resonate with audiences and reinforce CreAsia Studio’s position as a powerhouse of compelling storytelling.”