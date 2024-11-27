Series will be exec produced by Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill alum Lawrence Bender

Israeli broadcaster Keshet 12 is partnering with sibling Keshet International on an action series exec produced by Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill producer Lawrence Bender.

Red Alert, which alludes to the emergency warning signal signifying an imminent threat, is based on true events which occurred during the October 7 terror attacks in 2023.

The five-part drama, which is produced by Israeli indie Green Productions, focuses on five individuals who are plunged into the middle of an invasion and immediately faced with life and death scenarios. Their stories are unravelled as the conflict intensifies all around them.

Red Alert was developed in collaboration with survivors and victims’ families, and aims to fuse human stories of bravery, resilience, and defiance with high-octane drama.

Principal photography is set for Spring 2025, with the drama to be filmed in Israel in Hebrew, Arabic and English.

Produced by Golda outfit Green alongside Bender Brown Productions (Dr Vegas, Roswell, Seven Seconds), the series is created, written, and will be directed by Lior Chefetz (Line in the Sand). It is co-created by Ruth Efroni and co-written by Kineret Peled and Idan Hubel.

Red Alert has secured funding from multiple partners, including the Jewish National Fund-USA Israel Entertainment Fund (IEF) and Jordana Reuben Yechiel.

Green Productions’ Maya Fischer, Shani Ettinger Sror, Roi Kurland, and Gal Greenspan produce, alongside executive producers Jordana Reuben Yechiel, Lisa Boyan, Mika Rodeh, Bender and Kevin Brown. Also exec producing are IEF’s Nati Dinnar and Russel Robinson, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv, Yuval Horowitz, and Eze Sakson and Keshet International’s Keren Shahar and Kelly Wright.

Karni Ziv, head of drama and comedy for Keshet 12, said: “For a while, there seemed to be no reasonable dramatic approach to retell such a profound event. We needed time and perspective to find the right project and the right creative partners to help us tell this story in the right way.

“In Red Alert, the human drama transcends the war, which sometimes serves as background and sometimes as the story itself, to deliver a message of hope and solidarity.”

Bender added: “Red Alert will embark on an intense and emotional journey that explores the indomitable human spirit.

“This international action drama will showcase the unwavering resolve of real people who confront unimaginable challenges to create a compelling viewing experience.”

Green Productions’ Maya Fischer said: “Red Alert oﬀers a complex portrayal of the Israelis targeted in the attack - Jews and Arabs, urbanites and villagers, soldiers and civilians - moving beyond statistics to a relatable, human-centered view that creates a compelling, high-quality narrative.”