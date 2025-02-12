Yes Studios’ scripted format has already been remade in nine countries

Your Honor is to be remade in China following a deal with Israeli format owner Yes Studios and Hong Kong-based Ladder Ideas.

The show was originally titled Kvodo when it launched on Israel’s Yes TV in 2017, before being picked up and remade by Showtime as Your Honor in 2020.

The deal with William Lau’s Ladder Ideas represents the 10th time the format has been adapted, following the US, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, India and Russia.

It will be the first Israeli drama to be remade in Chinese and is in pre-production in Hong Kong, with a broadcaster expected to be confirmed in March.

The story tells the story of a respected senior judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident, leading to difficult choices, moral dilemmas, and terrible consequences as he attempts to keep the crime a secret.

“Your Honor is one of the top scripted formats and we are so excited to have this great opportunity to remake it in Chinese,” Lau said.

“We will team up with a stellar cast and creative team to bring this award-winning legal thriller to Chinese audiences. Moreover, the Chinese remake of Your Honor will be action-packed, which makes it unique from other adaptions.”

Sharon Levi, managing director of Yes Studios, added: “There have been very few international scripted drama adaptations in the region, so we are extremely proud to be among the first, collaborating with William’s team in Hong Kong.

“It also means a lot to us that we will be the first company to see an Israeli story remade for Chinese audiences.”

Lau, who is also chief operating officer at MediaQuiz Production and Distribution Company (Empress of China), worked with Boat Rocker’s senior vice-president of strategic partnerships in Asia, Henry Or, to broker the deal.

Your Honor was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and produced by Yes TV and Koda Communications. Yes Studios represents the original drama and the format worldwide.