Project uses transcripts from Nazi soldiers about their role in the Holocaust

Israeli public broadcaster Kan 11 has picked up a docuseries that will be the centrepiece to its coverage around the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Recording Evil is from TH Productions (The Pianist from Ramallah) and is exec produced by former Yes Studios chief, Danna Stern (Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre).

Production is taking place in the UK, Germany and the US, with the show revealing the candid conversations of Nazi officers and soldiers held as Prisoners of War as they discuss their involvement in the Holocaust, unaware of hidden listening devices in British internment facilities.

The show – available as a single doc and a three-part series – will debut on Kan 11 in May. It is directed by Danny Liber and Yaron Niski (Carlos the Jackal).

“In an era where Holocaust denial and antisemitism are on the rise globally, Recording Evil represents a crucial contribution to historical truth,” said Gili Fried-Gaon, head of documentary at Kan 11.

“These never-before-heard testimonies, captured in real-time and without filtration, provide unprecedented insight into one of humanity’s darkest chapters. As the public broadcaster it is our duty to bring this important project to Israeli and international audiences as part of our commitment to preserving historical memory.”

TH Productions founder and project co-creator, Udi Zamberg, added: “The raw, uncensored nature of these recordings provides a unique historical document.

“For the first time, we are exposed to the perpetrators expressing themselves freely, without the self-censorship that characterised post-war testimonies.”