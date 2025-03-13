Former ITV Studios and Endemol Shine Group exec Pascal Dalton has joined gaming firm Inviox Studios as its chief business development officer.

Dalton was most recently running his start-up Shimmer Media, which manages and monetises scripted and unscripted formats for third parties.

The company was formally launched earlier this year following his exit from ITVS late last year, having been head of brand partnerships North EMEA (format sales).

He had been responsible for 26 territories and format brands including Love Island, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, My Mum, Your Dad and Come Dine with Me.

Dalton had previously been vice-president of global format sales at ITVS and before that spent eight years with Endemol Shine Group, rising to become regional sales director of CEE.

He will continue to run Shimmer alongside his new role at Inviox, which creates gaming experiences, as well as working in animation for film and TV.

Alpay Berk Çağlayan, who founded Inviox Studios in 2021, said: “Bringing Pascal on board is a statement - we’re here to play big. His ability to scale IP, forge partnerships, and spot trends before they explode is exactly what we need as we push into new markets.”

“Pascal is one of those rare people who not only understands the business inside out but also knows how to push it forward,” added Tim Horton, chief exec of Inviox Studios. “His expertise, network, and sheer enthusiasm for content and innovation make him the perfect fit for our next phase of growth.”

Dalton described Inviox as ”an absolute powerhouse in the making,” adding: “The team here is sharp, ambitious, and ready to do things differently and the company has a bright future ahead. That’s exactly where I want to be, where innovation isn’t just a buzzword but a strategy.”