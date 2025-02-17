Shimmer Media to work across deals and development, as well as brand management and social media advice

Former ITV Studios exec Pascal Dalton has launched a new outfit aimed at managing and monetising scripted and unscripted formats.

Shimmer Media will broker deals and assist with format development, as well as overseeing brand management and social media campaigns.

It will also help format owners tackle IP infringement and help develop wider licensing activity.

The launch comes after Dalton exited ITVS late last year, having been head of brand partnerships North EMEA (format sales).

He had been responsible for 26 territories and format brands including Love Island, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, My Mum, Your Dad and Come Dine with Me.

He had previously been vice president of global format sales at ITVS and before that spent eight years with Endemol Shine Group, rising to become regional sales director of CEE.

In that role, he looked after scripted formats such as The Bridge and Penoza, along with unscripted IP including MasterChef, Deal or No Deal and Big Brother.

He also played a key part in establishing The Wall production hub with Endemol Shine Poland, securing the first pre-financing deals.

Dalton said: “The television industry is challenging us at present – as it often has done before – but this presents Shimmer and our clients with a unique opportunity.

“As an agile organisation, we can use our network and experience to swiftly get formats in front of the right people to meet market demand, but we can also give titles and their owners the attention they deserve.”

Shimmer has already stuck deals with clients including All3 Media International, where Dalton has acted as a formats consultant, leading Bulgarian prodco Hidalgo Productions.