Catalina Ramirez to lead sales in Lat Am and work across US deals

ITV Studios has hired the co-head of Propagate International, Catalina Ramirez, to work across sales in the Americas.

Ramirez will become vice-president of sales for the US and Latin America and report to Rob Kaplan, senior vice-president of sales for the US and Latin America.

She will lead on sales of ITVS’s 95,000 hour catalogue in LatAm while supporting all US sales initiatives, with a remit across TV, cable, FAST, SVoD, AVoD, TVoD and home entertainment.

Ramirez was most recently co-head of international at Propagate Content and oversaw worldwide sales and distribution of the company’s original content as well as third-party catalogues from Showtime and Fox, the latter of which recently hired Fifth Season’s Prentiss Fraser to lead its own sales outlet.

Shows under Ramirez’s purview at Propagate included Jane The Virgin, The Masked Singer, the HBO documentary LFG and the Hulu docuseries Hillary.

She also supervised production efforts for the company’s Spanish-language content label across broadcast and streaming, managing film and TV projects from development and financing through sales and distribution.

Prior to that, Ramirez was global sales manager at Gunpowder & Sky, overseeing the film and TV licensing sales team, having also worked on distribution for Magnolia Pictures across Asia.

Katie Buchanan, exec vice-president of sales for ITVS, said: ”Catalina brings incredible content experience and a talent for the complex deal-making required of a team like ours as the way viewers consume content continues to evolve. With her addition to the team we look forward to proactively pursuing all the opportunities for our high quality shows in these vibrant markets.”

Ramirez added: ”With its truly global footprint and world-class catalogue, it’s an honor to work with such a talented team and help bring this incredible slate to audiences across the US and Latin America.”

ITVS’s slate in LatAm includes shows ranging from the upcoming season of The Voice USA for NBC to Peacock’s Love Island USA and scripted shows such as Future Shack Entertainment’s Good Cop, Bad Cop (The CW, Roku and Stan in Australia) and Murder in a Small Town for Fox.