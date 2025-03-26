James Norton and Kitty Kaletsky’s Rabbit Track Pictures is to produce a TV adaptation of Suzanne Heywood’s novel, Wavewalker: Breaking Free.

Adolescence scribe Jack Thorne is attached to write the show, which was unveiled during a masterclass session at Series Mania.

The series will track Heywood’s story of how she was taken on a round-the-world sailing trip aged seven, leaving her homesick and desperate to return to the UK.

Norton is set to star as her father in the show, which is set to be a four-parter. Streamer/Broadcaster details have not been revealed.

Kaletsky also told the audience during the session that Rabbit Track is to pick up rights to adapt 2016 Swedish novel The End Of Summer.

The story tracks a troubled psychologist who has flashbacks of her missing brother and the investigation into his disappearance.

It was written by Anders de la Motte and remade as a six-parter in 2023 by Viaplay, with Harmonica Films, SF Studios and Film i Skåne producing. The Swedish show subsequently was made available in the UK in the BBC’s iPlayer.

Rabbit Track was launched by Happy Valley star Norton in 2019 and received backing from Banijay in 2023 via its £50m UK Growth Fund. The prodco has previously been behind Netflix series Rogue Agent.