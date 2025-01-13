John de Mol’s Talpa Studios has hired one of the key talents behind hit reality format The Traitors as its chief creative officer.

Jasper Hoogendoorn was most recently creative director at Netherlands-based All3Media label IDTV, which was behind the De Verraders show that has gone on to be remade as The Traitors in more than 30 countries.

The original show debuted on RTL4 in the Netherlands in 2021 and was developed by Hoogendoorn and Marc Pos, who struck a deal with Banijay last year.

Hoogendoorn had spent nine years at IDTV, rising from format developer to overseeing all creative. He worked on shows such as The Unknown and was behind local versions of formats such as Race Across the World, Lingo and Sort Your Life Out.

He will work with Talpa’s creative team focusing on devising innovative original formats, expanding strategic domestic and international collaborations, and overseeing creative and production responsibilities for some projects within Talpa Studios.

Hoogendoorn reports into both Talpa Studios founder John de Mol and CEO Maarten Meijs, who joined from ITV Studios in 2022.

De Mol said: “I am very excited to welcome Jasper to our team in this important role. We’ve recently collaborated on several projects, and I am impressed by his creativity, pitching skills, and unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier quality in format development and production.

“His arrival marks a significant step in strengthening our portfolio of original formats and advancing our open-network strategy, which brings together the best talent in the industry. Together with Jasper, we aim to further shape the future of Talpa Studios and realise our global ambitions.”

Hoogendoorn added: “The past nine years at IDTV and All3Media have been an intense and rewarding journey for which I am deeply grateful.

“Over time, my focus has increasingly shifted toward developing original IP with global appeal. This new chapter at Talpa Studios feels like the natural next step in my career. John de Mol’s unparalleled passion, boldness, and ambition in creating original IP and disrupting the international format market is both inspiring and challenging.

“I’m excited to build on this legacy, inject fresh energy into the creative process, and continue learning along the way.”