Experienced exec appointed managing director as The North Road Company looks to expand format push in the UK

Love is Blind producer Kinetic Content has opened a UK division to be headed by former Monkey Kingdom exec Laura Gibson.

Gibson becomes managing director of Kinetic UK and reports into the company’s founder and chief exec, Chris Coelen.

She will collaborate and share a slate with Kinetic’s executive vice presidents and co-development heads Karrie Wolfe and Katie Griffin, as well as working with president Eric Detwiler and production president Stefanie Cohen-Williams on select projects.

Gibson will also work with Jan Frouman, president at Kinetic owner North Road International, whose US-based parent North Road Company acquired the former Seve.One Studios producer in 2022.

Gibson was most recently creative director at NBCU label Monkey Kingdom, where she oversaw shows such as E4’s Made In Bondi, Beyond Chelsea and Hayu’s The Real Housewives of London.

She left late last year, as revealed by Broadcast, and before that had worked at Fremantle-owned Talkback where she co-created hit Netflix returning dating format Too Hot To Handle.

Coelen said: “I have always been in awe of the UK market’s creativity, and have had the great pleasure of collaborating with some of the best creative talent in the UK for over 20 years.

“Laura’s creative passion, track record, collaborative spirit and deep relationships within the UK market and globally, make her the ideal choice to join Kinetic and lead Kinetic UK.”

Gibson said: “[Kinetic Content’s] bold approach to storytelling has set a new standard in unscripted television. I’m eager to collaborate with this incredibly talented team to deliver exceptional formats that captivate UK audiences and resonate globally.”