Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company has acquired the Mexican production company behind Netflix hit Who Killed Sara? (¿Quién mató a Sara?).

Perro Azul marks The North Road’s first major move in LatAm and adds to its international interests following the pick-up of Turkish drama producer Karga Seven Pictures last year.

The company is also behind a raft of international co-productions, such as Suture in Brazil, which debuted on Prime Video, and Israeli drama Bad boy.

The deal for Perro Azul will see founders Alexis Fridman and Juan Uruchurtu remain in their posts, as will exec producers Diego Rabasa and Julián de Tavira.

The company has produced shows including Netflix’s El Secreto del Río (Secrets of the River) and Fuga de Reinas (Queens on the Run), while Max is on board Sin Querer Queriendo, which explores the life of entertainer Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

Fridman and Uruchurtu will report into former Red Arrow Studios exec Jan Frouman, who became North Road International’s president in 2022.

Frouman and North Road president, Scott Manson, said: “Latin America is one of the world’s most exciting and fastest-growing regions for content, offering incredible opportunities to connect with global audiences.

“Perro Azul is the perfect partner for us in the region. Alexis, Juan, Diego, Julián, and the entire Perro Azul team have built a company widely respected by audiences, best-in-class creatives, and buyers alike for its innovative storytelling and exceptional production quality.

“We are thrilled to welcome them to North Road as we bring their bold and beloved slate to the world stage and continue our strategic international expansion.”

Fridman added: “Perro Azul has always been about telling stories that push boundaries and reflect the complexity and richness of our culture.”

He said the company would use North Road’s “robust support and strategic vision… to amplify the voices of our region, take on bigger and bolder projects, and deliver content that resonates globally.”