Wildfires across LA have all but shut down production in Hollywood, with series ranging from Hacks and Suits: LA to Fallout and NCIS suspending shooting.

The ongoing state of emergency in California, caused by raging fires that have engulfed swathes of the city, prompted FilmLA to withdraw filming permits as fire crews battled blazes that have already killed at least two people.

Areas such as the Pacific Palisades, Sylmar and Altadena have been hit by the fires, with more than 1,000 buildings destroyed and thick smoke covering large parts of the city.

While most of LA’s studios are not in immediate danger, almost all productions have been shut down, with Amazon suspending the shooting of Fallout season two in Santa Clarita and CBS Studios pausing NCIS and The Neighbourhood.

NBCUniversal has paused production on shows such as Hacks and Suits: LA, while talkshows have also been affected. Disney said shooting of Jimmy Kimmel Live had been halted, and premieres of movies such as Unstoppable have been postponed.

The Critics Choice Awards, due to take place this weekend, has been suspended while the awards precursor Bafta Tea Party, which had been set to be held on Saturday, has been cancelled.

Oscar nominations announcement delayed

The fires have also caused the Oscar nominations announcement to be delayed by two days. The Academy had been due to release the shortlists for Friday 17 January, but the nominees will now be revealed on Sunday 19 January.