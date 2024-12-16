Former HBO and Starz exec has been in TV industry for almost five decades

Veteran media executive Bob Leighton is stepping down as senior vice president of programming at Liberty Global after almost 20 years in the role.

The former HBO and Starz executive has been with the Mike Fries-led company since 2005, overseeing major deals with US studios and cable distributors.

Before joining Liberty Global, he was president of entertainment at Starz, where he was responsible for all programming for its pay TV channels, as well as films.

Leighton began his pay TV career at HBO in 1980, where he helped to roll the service out across Europe.

He confirmed his move on LinkedIn, writing: “Nothing lasts forever, and my corporate media career is finally coming to an end.

“It’s been quite a ride, beginning 45 years ago for Y&R buying ad time on the first basic cable tv channels, to nearly two decades at HBO doing research, programming Cinemax and launching tv channels in newly free eastern Europe countries, to running programming for Starz, to managing content relationships for nearly 20 years at Liberty Global.

“I feel lucky to have jumped into cable tv in the early exhilarating ‘go-go’ days, back when cable was the original disruptor. Now it’s feeling like we’re in a ‘post-TV’ era!

“I appreciate all the great people that I have been lucky and privileged to take this ride with, and thanks in particular to Tim Daly, Nimrod Kovacs, John Sie, and Mike Fries.

“I’m stepping back but intend to stay involved, juggling some outside projects already. Hoping our paths continue to cross…”