Alix Jaffe will lead teams in London, LA and Doha for the beIn Media and Paramount-owned firm

Former Village Roadshow and CBS exec Alix Jaffe has joined The Gentlemen producer Miramax as its president of TV.

Jaffe starts at the end of this month and replaces Marc Helwig, who left in January following a five-year stint at the Paramount Global and beIn Media-owned firm.

Jaffe joins Miramax a year after the appointment of MGM alum Jonathan Glickman as chief exec, who has put a renewed focus on TV after replacing Bill Block. The company’s slate includes Guy Ritchie’s series The Gentlemen, renewed for a second series by Netflix last year, and docuseries Project Greenlight for Max.

Her remit includes oversight of Miramax’s teams in LA, London and Doha, with reports including senior vice-president of TV development Mirsada Abdool Raman.

Jaffe had been exec vice-president of TV at Village Roadshow since 2019, working on series including USA and Peacock’s reboot of Nash Bridges and We Might Regret This for the BBC.

Before that, she worked as president of Amigos de Garcia (My Name Is Earl) and also worked across current programming including How I Met Your Mother and Blue Bloods at CBS.

Glickman said: “The combination of Alix’s razor-sharp creative instincts, deep talent relationships, and her expertise in nurturing both existing IP and original content creates an extraordinary opportunity for Miramax TV.

“With the strength of Miramax’s iconic library, she is uniquely positioned to drive innovative storytelling, elevate our global business, and lead us in delivering the highest-quality talent and stories to audiences worldwide.”

Jaffe added: “I’ve long admired [Miramax’s] rich catalogue and look forward to creating bold new shows, developing fresh original content and telling stories that push boundaries and resonate with audiences around the world.”