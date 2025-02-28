Untitled drama marks latest project to come out of Netflix’s Canadian hub

Netflix has ordered a sinister scripted series from The Umbrella Academy scribe Jesse McKeown set in Newfoundland.

The as-yet untitled show follows the efforts of the residents of a small Canadian coastal town ti fight back against a mysterious sea creature which has target the community.

The six parter is being filmed in Newfoundland and is executive produced by Chris Hatcher (The Madness) and Sharon Hall (Utopia). Karen Walton (Orphan Black), Perry Chafe (St. Pierre) and Natty Zavitz (Edging) are attached to write.

“Jesse’s bold, ambitious vision offers thrills galore, with the heart of a family drama,” Netflix Canada content directors Danielle Woodrow and Tara Woodbury said.

“We can’t wait to transport our members to coastal Newfoundland with this timely story about community, resilience and adaptability.”

Dr. Andrew Furey, premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, said: “Newfoundland and Labrador’s rich history and stunning landscapes make it the ideal canvas for a project of this magnitude.

“The province’s commitment to storytelling, talented crews, and unique beauty ensure that this series will capture the spirit of our province. We are excited to be part of bringing this incredible vision to the screen.”

Laura Churchill, chief executive officer of Picture NL, the film commission for the province, said the region has “long-been home to incredible stories, and we’re thrilled to see Netflix bring this ambitious new series to life here”.

“The province’s breathtaking landscapes, skilled crews, and deep storytelling traditions make it the perfect setting for a project of this scale. We look forward to working with the team to showcase all that Newfoundland and Labrador has to offer,” she added.