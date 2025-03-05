Merman has secured its debut order with Netflix, a limited series based on Julia May Jonas’ novel Vladimir.

The eight-parter stars Rachel Weisz as a woman whose live unravels when she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague and becomes hell-bent on turning her fantasies into reality.

The series is co-produced with Modern Family outfit Small Dog Picture Company and is billed as being “full of sexy secrets, dark humour and complex characters”.

Jonas serves as writer, creator and will exec produce the show alongside Weisz and showrunner and writer Kate Robin. Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen will exec produce for Merman, with Jason Winer and Jon Radler undertaking the same duties for Small Dog Picture Company.

Tracey Pakosta, vice president of comedy series at Netflix, said: “With Kate Robin’s expertise in crafting layered, darkly comedic female stories, a script that deftly examines the complexity of attraction and moral ambiguities, and the incomparable Rachel Weisz leading the cast, this project is a powerhouse collaboration of talented women.”

Merman co-founder and exec producer Horgan said: “I fell in love with Julia’s writing from the very first paragraph. I feel very lucky and incredibly excited for Merman to bring Vladimir to life alongside Small Dog. Getting to partner with Netflix and have Rachel attached is a thrill and testament to the brilliance of the scripts.”

The series order follows the success of Merman’s Apple TV+ hit Bad Sisters, which has run for two series. Horgan and the indie last week signed a first-look deal with HBO, which has already resulted in a straight-to-series comedy order.