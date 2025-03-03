Sharon Horgan’s indie Merman has inked a two-year first-look TV deal with HBO, with a straight-to-series order for her upcoming comedy.

The show will see Horgan star as a 50-year-old divorcee who is seeking love and sex as she juggles caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown up son. She is the creator of the currently untitled series and will also exec produce it.

Horgan previously worked with HBO on 2016 comedy series Divorce, which starred Sarah Jessica Parker and ran for three series. She and Merman previously inked similar deals with Amazon Studios and Apple TV+ in 2018 and 2020.

Merman has produced Horgan’s other creations, including Bad Sisters (Apple TV+), Motherland (BBC2) and Catastrophe (Channel 4). Merman is also behind hit BBC series There She Goes, Motherland and the latter’s spin-off Amandaland.

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO & Max comedy programming, said: “[Sharon’s] willingness to offer up her own experiences through the characters she creates makes us all feel a little less lonely, that is what sets her comedy apart so brilliantly. She also has such a sharp eye for material and a strong desire to shepherd other people’s stories, we’re looking forward to the new talent she will bring into the fold.”

Horgan said: “I’m so happy to once again be working with Casey, Amy, Francesca and the team at HBO, and really excited that Merman get to continue to tell stories for a company that’s been home to some of the most iconic television shows ever created.”