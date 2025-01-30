Original 1970s NBC show has become a recent hit on Peacock in the US

Netflix has ordered a “reimagining” of 1970s favourite, Little House on the Prairie, following the original’s recent success on Peacock.

The reboot is based on the novels by Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House series and has Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys) attached as showrunner and exec producer.

It will be produced by CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studios, with the show tracking the challenges faced by a family growing up in the American West in the 1800s.

Joy Gorman Wettels is attached as exec producer for Joy Coalition, alongside Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions, Dana Fox, Susanna Fogel.

Friendly’s father, Ed Friendly, was an exec producer on the original show, which has recently found surging viewership on NBC’s US streamer, Peacock.

US ratings agency Nielsen said the show, which debuted in 1974 on NBC and ran for more than 200 episodes until 1983, had clocked up more than 13 billion viewing minutes in 2024 on Peacock.

“Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story,” said Jinny Howe, vice-president of drama series at Netflix.

“Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”

Friendly added: “It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father’s legacy and adapt Wilder’s classic American stories for a 21st century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series.

“I am thrilled by our talented creative team led by Rebecca Sonnenshine who are bringing these beloved stories about family, community, and survival to longtime fans and new generations.”

Sonnenshine said: “I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old. They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honoured and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new global audience with Netflix.”

The show joins a handful of Netflix westerns, including Godless in 2017 and recently released American Primeval. Another show, The Abandons, is also in the works.