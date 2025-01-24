Disney+ has recruited former Netflix business and legal affairs head Deepti Burton as vice president of business and legal affairs for EMEA.

Having left the rival streamer last year, Burton will focus on local productions in the UK and in key markets across Europe for Disney+.

She will report to Diego Londono, executive vice president, media networks and content EMEA, and Nikki Keat, chief regional counsel for EMEA.

Burton spent six years across various business and legal affairs roles at Netflix, latterly as head of business and legal affairs for UK and European studio film.

Prior to her time at Netflix, she spent nearly 15 years at media practice Wiggin LLP, representing clients from all sectors of film and TV, and worked on titles, such as Game of Thrones, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and In Bruges.

Londono said: “Deepti brings great energy and experience from UK and European productions in business and legal affairs, working closely with storytellers across EMEA.”

Burton said: “There are very few brands that inspire throughout a lifetime – I’ve grown up with the incredible characters, storytelling and worlds Disney is uniquely able to create, and now get to see my kids embrace the magic. I am delighted to be joining Diego and Nikki’s teams to continue to tell great local stories to customers around the world.”