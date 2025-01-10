Five years after the death of TV presenter Caroline Flack, Disney+ is set to celebrate her life and career through the eyes of her mother Christine who is seeking answers surrounding her daughter’s death.

The feature-length film is produced by Curious Films in its debut Disney+ order, with the indie having previously created the Channel 4 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death.

The upcoming film is currently under the working title of Caroline and will air on Disney+ later this year.

Caroline will feature first hand testimony from the former presenter’s family and friends as her mother embarks on a journey to uncover the circumstances that led to her taking her own life in 2020.

“I still have so many questions about what happened to Caroline in her final months, and it’s something I feel deeply compelled to explore, even though I know it will be challenging,” said Christine Flack.

“I’m pleased to be working with the team at Curious Films once again, in the hope of bringing clarity and understanding to Carrie’s story – not just for her, but for everyone who cared about her.”

The documentary was commissioned for Disney+ by Sean Doyle who serves as executive director for unscripted and it is exec produced by Gaby Aung, senior manager of unscripted for Disney+.

Caroline (w/t) will also be exec produced by Dov Freedman, Charlie Russell and Jessie Versluys for Curious Films, with Christian Collerton as director. The film is produced by Sophie Clayton-Payne.

Freedman said: “It’s not often you feel the need to return to a subject, but nearly five years after Caroline’s tragic death, we know there are still many unanswered questions for Christine and her family that need to be addressed.

“We’re proud to be collaborating with the Flack family once again, working together to seek some form of resolution to the tragic events surrounding Caroline’s death.”