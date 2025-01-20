CBS Studios show is set to be shopped to other buyers

Paramount+ is bringing the curtain down on Frasier revival after its second series.

The show, which launched in October 2023, is to be shopped to other buyers by producer CBS Studios, but US reports suggest it is unlikely that sibling broadcaster CBS will pick the series up.

The network has a raft of comedies in development, including a spin-off of long-running title The Neighbourhood.

The Frasier reboot had generated considerable buzz when it was revealed three years ago, with the show’s original star Kelsey Grammer again appearing and exec producing.

The cast included Nicholas Lyndhurst, Anders Keith and Jack Cutmore-Scott, while James Burrows was attached as director on a slew of episodes.

The show was unable to break through on drama-skewing Paramount+, however, despite securing a handful of award nominations for its first run.

Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions co-produced the show with CBS Studios, while Paramount Global Content Distribution has sold it in markets where Paramount+ is not available. The original show is available on Hulu and Prime Video in the US.