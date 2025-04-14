Latest global deals for The Ex-Wife mean Clapperboard thriller has sold to more than 80 countries

BBC Studios and NBCUniversal are among those to have picked up Paramount+ UK drama The Ex-Wife.

The show recently launched its second series on Paramount+ in the UK and was produced by Clapperboard Studios, BlackBox MultiMedia and Night Train Media.

In Asia, both series will be available across the region on BBC Studios’ SVoD drama channel BBC First, as well as its multi-genre SVoD service BBC Player in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Additionally, NBCUniversal International Networks and DTC Latin America has also acquired both series of the psychological thriller for Latin American audiences, following the deals with distributor All3Media International.

Recent acquisitions in Europe include DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway), Eesti (Estonia) and MTV Networks (France and French-speaking territories), while Pumpkin Film in China has taken the first series and VR Films has rights in India.

The second series will also be launching this year on BritBox in the US, Paramount+ in Australia, TV4 in Sweden, OSN in the Middle East and Pickbox in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.

The deals mean the show has secured sales in more than 80 territories in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and across Asia Pacific.

The four-part second series stars Céline Buckens, Tom Mison, Katie McGrath and Jordan Stephens.

It is a follow-up to the 2022 series that was based on author Jess Ryder’s book of the same name and picks up three years after the conclusion of the first series, with a mother on the run with her daughter Emily, living off-grid in Cyprus.

The second series was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer, UK, and Paul Testar, commissioning editor for Paramount+. It will be exclusively available on Paramount+ UK & Ireland in 2025.

The series is a co-production between Clapperboard Studios, BlackBox MultiMedia and Night Train Media, which provided international financing and controls worldwide distribution rights with All3Media International.

David Swetman, senior vice-president of content and commercial strategy said: “Clapperboard Studios, BlackBox MultiMedia, and Night Train Media have once again crafted a gripping, brilliantly written psychological thriller.

“Following the second series premiering on Paramount+ in the UK, it’s fantastic to see so many top-tier partners—both new and returning—lining up to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”