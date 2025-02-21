Fifteen projects have been selected to be presented at Series Mania Forum next month in Lille

Projects from creators in Europe, Taiwan, Japan, Israel and the UK are among those to have been shortlisted as part of Series Mania Forum’s Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, which takes place next month.

An international jury of industry professionals will determine the best project among the 15 shortlisted, with the winner taking home €50,000 to help develop the series.

The shows – full details of which can be found below - were selected from 406 applications from 72 countries, including new territories such as New Zealand, The Philippines, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Uganda and Eswatini.

A 16th project, Ruth’s Ghosts from the US/Germany (6 x 60 minutes), was announced as part of the Berlinale’s Co-Pro Series Market. It will be presented at Series Mania Forum but excluded from the competition for the grand prize.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, said: “The Co-Pro Pitching Sessions are always a highlight of the Forum given their goal of helping high-end European and international drama projects find potential financial partners.

“Since inception in 2013, we have seen great success with these pitches, and it is certain to continue this year given our stellar lineup of tiles from around the world. We look forward to welcoming our esteemed jury to Lille and awarding the winner of the Best Project Award with €50,000,” added Herszberg.

Francesco Capurro, director of Series Mania Forum, added: “In the Post Peak-TV era, co-financing is more crucial than ever. It’s the key to securing higher budgets, boosting sales, and staying competitive on the global stage.

“This year’s selection includes many thrillers along with comedies, dramadies and horror with colourful themes ranging from racing pigeons, creepy insects, an unorthodox chaplain, and a revolutionary knitting collective to more traditional subjects such as abductions, murders and troubled past.”

The Forum has previously helped to launch shows such as Unspoken (Ukraine), Off Season (Switzerland / France), No Man’s Land (France), Stella Blomkvist (Iceland), Tabula Rasa (Belgium) and The Head (Spain).

The shortlisted projects are:

ANTIPAROS - 6 x 45’ - Greece

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Produced by Dionyssis Samiotis, Development Producer Alexandra Orfanidou, for Tanweer Productions, Co - Producer Mark Denessen, for Ginger Film Flanders (Belgium)

Written by Alexandros Tsilifonis and George Zafeiropoulos

Directed by Alexandros Tsilifonis

Short synopsis: An overworked detective returns to his hometown in the island of Antiparos for a much-needed holiday.

But once there, an overly law - abiding British policewoman drags him deep down into the mysterious disappearance of a foreign billionaire, and the most complicated case of murders in his entire career.

CECILIE MARS - 6 x 45’ - Denmark

Genre: Thriller

Produced by Karoline Leth for Zentropa

Written and directed by Christoffer Boe

Short synopsis: In her pursuit of justice, Cecilie Mars, a brave police officer, faces a moral

dilemma that pushes her beyond the confines of the law. She embarks on a treacherous path to fight evil.

CONSULTANTS - 6 x 45’ - Germany

Genre: Political thriller

Produced by Alexis von Wittgenstein and Gilda Weller for Violet Pictures and Henning Kamm for Real Film Berlin

Written by Richard Kropf, Bob Conrad, Hanno Hackfort

Short synopsis: Carlo, a young political campaigner from Berlin, believes he’s landed the job of a lifetime: working at one of the world’s largest strategy agencies, he’s part of a digital campaign opposing a neo-fascist party. He sees himself as one of the good guys—until the day he discovers he’s merely a pawn in a plot of unimaginable scale.

HEIST - 6 x 60’ - Belgium, France

Genre: Action thriller

Produced by Dries Phylpo for A Private View and Antoine Simkine for Les Films d’Antoine

Written by Ben Braeunlich

Short synopsis: Beirut, 1976. The civil war holds the Lebanese capital captive. And here, amid all this terror, the biggest bank robbery of all times is about to go down.

INTIMACY - 8 x 42’ - UK/Israel

Genre: Thriller

Produced by Ariel Weisbrod for Sipur

Created by: Dan Berlinka, Maude Sandham, Dan Buckland

Written by: Dan Berlinka

Short synopsis: Sex scene, death scene, crime scene. When an actress is found dead on set, the intimacy co-ordinator feels compelled to investigate, which means taking on the dead woman’s role… in more ways than one.

INVISIBLE - 6 x 45’ - Ireland

Genre: Mystery Drama

Produced by Ciarán Charles, Darach Ó Tuairisg & Bernadette Hoban

Written by Matt Harvey & Marteinn Thorisson

Short synopsis: A girl no one respects. A man no one believes. A crime only they can solve.

MASQUERADE - 8 x 55’ - Iceland

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Produced by Arnbjörg Hafliðadóttir for Glassriver, contact Andri Ómarsson

Created by Andri Óttarsson & Baldvin Z

Short synopsis: A young American reporter arrives in a small Icelandic village, investigating an old unsolved abduction case of a four-year-old girl—the granddaughter of the town’s most wealthy and powerful man—who vanished while on vacation in Florida 25 years ago. As she digs deeper, she begins to unravel the village’s darkest secrets, only to realize that those responsible for the abduction are probably still living in the village.

NEST - 8 x 60’ - Belgium, UK, Taiwan

Genre: Flamboyant Crime Comedy

Produced by David Vermander for Cartouche, Anouk Mertens for Neo Studios and James Chia-Hao for Reel Asia Pictures

Written by Koen Van Sande, Sven Huybrechts, Daniel Lambo and Lai Kin Chang

Short synopsis: When a charming charlatan and her intellectually challenged brother inherit a promising racing pigeon, they are thrust into a deadly game with the ruthless Taiwanese gambling mafia.

NUCLEAR SUNSET CRUISE - 4 x 45’ - Germany

Genre: Dramedy

Produced by Martin Lehwald, Marcos Kantis, Philipp Goeser for Schiwago Film

Written by Robert Krause and Florian Puchert

Short synopsis: A clueless East German cruise ship accidentally sails straight into the Cuban Missile Crisis. With nuclear war looming and deck chair battles raging, the real question is: can they survive each other?

PHENOMENA - THE SERIES - 8 x 50’ - Italy

Genre: Horror/Soapy teen drama

Produced by Maria Grazia Saccà for Titanus Production

Written by Nicola Guaglianone and Menotti

Short synopsis: Jennifer Corvino, an American student at a fencing academy in the glamorous Dolomites, hides her psychic link with insects. When brutal murders strike, she must learn how to use her secret power to stop the killer, save her comrades and survive.

THE CHAPLAIN - 8 x 30’ - Australia

Genre: Drama

Co-created and Produced by Jude Troy for Wooden Horse

Co-created and Written by Elise McCredie

Short synopsis: Airport Chaplain TOBIAS WALLACE has a constantly ringing mobile, a drawer full of cash, and a decidedly unorthodox approach to solving the daily crises of an airport. When new management threatens to terminate his contract, Tobias devises increasingly ingenious ways to keep his beloved chaplaincy – after all, it’s the only thing keeping his submerged demons at bay.

THE INSTITUTE - 6 x 50’ - Germany, Denmark

Genre: Thriller

Produced by Irina Ignatiew-Lemke for Boxworks Media and Deborah Bayer Marlow for Nordisk Film Productions

Created by: Esther Gronenborn

Written by Esther Gronenborn and Astrid Ströher

Short synopsis: The mysterious death of a PhD student draws a brilliant scientist into a deadly web of deceit and intrigue, exposing the dark side of power and equality in the academic world.

THE LOTTERY TICKET - 6 x 50’ - Spain

Genre: Dramedy

Produced by Secuoya Studios

Written by Carlos Villa

Short synopsis: Julia’s 50th birthday turns chaotic as she reveals her terminal cancer, reconnects with her adopted daughter, and a winning lottery ticket sparks a battle, unearthing old wounds and buried secrets.

TOKYO CRUSH - 8 x 30’ - France, Japan

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Produced by Jonas Ben Haiem and Jean-Félix Dealberto for Salle Commune, and Hiroko Oda for Flag Inc.

Written by Clémence Dargent

Short synopsis: Mona, a bold Parisian chef, is hired to reinvent a struggling Tokyo izakaya - if only Toshiro, the talented (and annoyingly handsome) grandson of the founder, would let her.

WOOL - 6 x 50’ - Serbia, Iceland

Genre: Drama

Produced by Milena Dzambasovic for Film Road Production, Jonas Margeir Ingolfsson & Milla Ósk for Act4, Danna Stern for In Transit Productions

Written by Milena Dzambasovic (creator), Mladen Maticevic, Birkir Blaer Ingolfsson and Milla Ósk Short synopsis: In 1960s Yugoslavia, a woman transforms a village by uniting housewives into a knitting collective. Their designs catch global fashion attention, revolutionizing their rural lives.

RUTH’S GHOSTS - 6 x 60’ - US, Germany (The 16th project, announced on 18 February during the Berlinale’s Co-Pro Series)

Genre: Legal thriller with supernatural elements

Produced by Jennifer Fox for A Luminous Mind Production, Tara Grace for Temair Pictures and Jana Lotze for Oma Inge Film.

Written by Jennifer Fox

Short synopsis: Set in 2030: Ghosts begin to haunt a Christian pro-life lawyer in New Orleans

when she is confronted with arguing in court for her 13-year-old granddaughter’s right to an abortion amidst a national ban.

“We are witnessing a global context where individual freedoms are increasingly under threat. Women have fought long and hard for the right to abortion, particularly in the United States, where it is now at risk.

“It is our collective responsibility to defend hard-won rights, and we are committed to supporting this project to ensure its realization. This time, Europe has the opportunity to stand with the United States and offer its support,” added Herszberg.