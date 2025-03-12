A coming-of-age story following a British paratrooper in Belfast during the 1990s and a dark comedy about a man resurrected with the powers of Jesus Christ are among the projects selected for Series Mania’s scripted development lab Seriesmakers.

Now in its third edition, the Series Mania Forum and Beta Group-backed initiative sees 10 titles from feature film directors looking to venture into the world of scripted series.

Eligible director-producers or director-writer teams have been mentored and guided by experienced and awarded creatives to develop their series into a full pitch deck with a chance to secure €50,000 (£42,100) and the chance to work with Beta’s content and co-production division to develop a pilot script and a full package.

From UK writer/director duo Joseph Bull and Luke Seomore, Pigs’ Disco (4 x 60 minutes) is inspired by real events and follows Griff, a young British paratrooper armed with a rifle and an Instamatic camera who is operating in Belfast in the 1990s.

His life is a juxtaposition of intense military work and the euphoria of a young man enjoying the burgeoning rave scene. Griff is forced into a moral quandary over loyalty or the truth when he is involved in a fatal shooting that amplifies tensions within the local community.

In Death Becomes Him (8 x 30 minutes) from British-Nigerian director Joseph A. Adesunloye and actor-writer Gabriel Winter, haphazard Jaye is killed by a car and resurrected with the powers of Jesus Christ.

Following his miraculous event, he must put aside the immature and ‘get-rich-quick’ exploitation of his powers and learn to do good, including stopping devilish Lekan from his insidious takeover of the tight-knit Lagos neighbourhood of Isale Eko.

These series are joined by Irish and Brazilian crime thrillers A Person of Interest and Cow’s Tongue, respectively, Danish crime drama Falke Motors, French comedy Le Bouton D’Or, Icelandic biopic Stick’em Up, political thriller The Interregnum, from Spain, UK fantasy drama The Wonderful Golem and Brazilian heist series Unequal.

The projects were mentored by award-winning German producer Janine Jackowski (Skylines), Israeli writer and script doctor Ronit Weiss-Berkowitz (The Girl from Oslo), international French-Danish development producer Isabelle Lindberg Pechou (Trom), and Brazilian producer, director, and showrunner Felipe Braga (Sintonia).

Seriesmakers is headed by Laurence Herszberg, general director of Series Mania, and Ferdinand Dohna, head of content & co-production of Beta, with the winning team announced on 26 March. Last year’s victors included Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland) and Femke Wolting’s (The Kollective) espionage drama George Blake.