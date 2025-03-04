Series Mania has unveiled the ten projects, including a Drama Republic punk-rock drama, that make up the shortlist for its inaugural Buyers Upfront.

The scheme, which was launched in September, will act as a prelude to the main Series Mania Forum and invites select global acquisition and commissioning execs to watch 12-minute first-look screenings from upcoming series.

It takes place 24 March at the Chamber of Commerce (CCI) in Lille and sits alongside other strands of the Series Mania event including the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, whose shortlist was unveiled last month.

Mediawan-owned Drama Republic is presenting Riot Women, which follows a group of ladies who come together to create a makeshift punk-rock band for a local talent contest, but soon discover that they have a lot to say.

Other titles include Icelandic thriller Fusion, which explores the actions of a talented chef - wrongly imprisoned for a crime - as he tries to fulfil his restaurateur dream; and December Films’ comedy detective series Puzzle Lady.

The Buyers Upfront has been described by Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director at Series Mania, as marking “a new chapter” for the Lille-based event, which runs its Forum strand from 25-27 March..

“From the outset, our goal with this new event has been to give unparalleled access to our buyers as well as help facilitate networking opportunities with the leading distributors behind these series,” she said.

The event will kick-off with the invitation-only BETA Brunch, followed by the series presentations. A Buyers Choice Award, selected by a six-person jury of key buyers, will then be presented during the Forum & Unifrance Welcome Drinks.

Francesco Capurro, director of Series Mania Forum, added: “This new event marks the beginning of a truly new chapter in the history of Series Mania Forum. From creation to international distribution, we are further solidifying our position as the must-attend event of the spring for the scripted community.”

Selected shows have been curated by the Series Mania Festival’s artistic team based on artistic merit and broad audience appeal.