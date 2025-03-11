Documentary Are We Good? joins growing roster of projects for Israeli firm

Fast-growing Sipur Studios has made its first investment into an English-language documentary with Are We Good?, which is set to have its world premiere at SXSW later today.

The feature length doc follows the life of comic and podcast pioneer Marc Maron as he struggles to adapt to life without his partner and filmmaker, Lynn Shelton. It is directed by Steven Feinartz, who produces with Julie Seabaugh and Ethan Goldman.

Sipur is attached as exec producer alongside Truant Pictures, Indus Valley Media, Radiant Media Studios and 800 Pound Gorilla Media, along with Anchor Entertainment and Feinartz Department.

John Sloss at Cinetic Media has also boarded the project to represent worldwide sales.

The doc follows Maron on a self-reflective journey as he builds an hour of comedy, while processing grief both on-stage and off.

Exclusive interview excerpts with John Mulaney and Nate Bargatze, as well as podcast footage from interviews with President Barack Obama and Andrew Garfield, also feature.

The show marks further expansion for Sipur, which recently unveiled a music-driven series featuring pop stars Noa Kirel and Agustin Bernasconi.

That show marked the first move into co-financing and co-producing outside of Israel for Sipur, which has also been behind docuseries Munich ’72, reality dating show Hungry For Love and documentary We Will Dance Again.

Are We Good? is executive produced by Rob Guillermo, Ray Maiello, Dan Fried, Jason Murphy, Dan Baglio, Damion Greiman, Ryan Bitzer, Tim Rummel, Toby Nalbandian, Gregory Schmidt, Emilio Schenker, Michael Schmidt, Gideon Tadmor, Ariel Weisbrod, Sean Bradley and Marcus Lustig.