All the latest news from the global content industry on Tuesday, 4 March

Tuesday, 1.55pm: BBC names interim BBC unscripted director

BBC editor of unscripted Syeda Irtizaali is to step into the role of unscripted director following Kate Phillips promotion to cover the top job of chief content officer, Broadcast has learned.

Irtizaali’s new position, which will be on an interim basis, comes after content chief Charlotte Moore announced her departure last week.

It is understood Irtizaali will takes up her duties with immediate effect, and her current role will be replaced on a temporary basis shortly. Read more

Tuesday, 12.38pm: TVF unveils deal across ANZ for AIDC

UK-based distributor TVF International has struck a slew of deals with broadcasters across Australia and New Zealand during the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) this week, including an SBS pre-sale for original series, Great British Train Journeys From Above (3 x 47 minutes).

The TVF original production, which also pre-sold to Channel 4, is narrated by Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) and showcases three of Britain’s most iconic stream train journeys from the air, taking viewers through the Scottish Highlands, Snowdonia National Park, and the North Yorkshire Moors.

SBS also acquired How the Second World War Became a Global War and Who Paid for World War II?, both produced by Odyssey Films, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War later this year.

Among a raft of SBS acquisitions, the broadcaster has also added season 12 of aerial travelogue, The World from Above, to its slate, while SBS Food has added CNA’s Southeast Asia on a Plate and Have You Eaten Yet? Tasting Taiwan from Taiwan+.

The ABC in Australia, meanwhile, has licensed When Titans Clash: A New Global Trade War? and When Titans Clash: Knives Out in the South China Sea for its Four Corners current affairs strand, while Māori Television in New Zealand has picked up an array of wildlife titles including the SVT-commissioned Secret Life of Seals.

Acquisitions and productions exec, Zoe Stinson, who manages TVF’s producer partnerships across Australia, will be attending AIDC Online this week. All deals were brokered by Alex Lindsay, sales executive at TVF International.

Tuesday, 10.19am: Netflix hires for Canada

Netflix has added former Blue Ice Productions exec Armand Leo to its senior production ranks in Canada.

Leo, who was senior vice president of global physical production at Entertainment One prior to joining Blue Ice in 2018, will work across Netflix originals in Canada. Local trade Playback first reported the news.

The global streamer’s upcoming Canadian output includes an as-yet-untitled Newfoundland-set drama from The Umbrella Academy scribe Jesse McKeown, which was revealed last week.

Tuesday 9.32am: Spirit Studios launches advisory board

Multi-platform production company Spirit Studios has unveiled a new advisory board which comprises Matt Risley, managing director of Channel 4’s 4Studio Matt Ford, co-founder of CoLabX and content sales and commercial consultant Katy Llewelyn-Jones.

The figures will bring guidance to help Spirit Studios advance its IP360 trategy. The company is also welcoming Fatima Dowlet who serves as head of streaming and social propositions at Channel 4 as an observer to its main board, underlining Channel 4’s commitment to supporting Spirit Studios.

Tuesday, 9.03am: Polsat returns to Must Be The Music

Polsat has ordered a local version of Banijay Entertainment format Must Be The Music from Endemol Shine Poland.

The reality talent format last aired in Poland in 2016 but is returning with a 10-episode reboot that will see solo artists, groups, vocalists and instrumentalists competing to receive creative support, promotional advice and a chance to win a cash fund to kickstart their careers. Viewers choose the winner, and all performances are available for immediate download.

The show was originally produced in the UK for Sky 1 by Princess Productions.

Tuesday, 8.46am: WTFN’s Radar engages Empire, reveals talent deals

Australian producer WTFN is rebranding Empire Talent as Radar Talent and will position the division as a content creator-focused agency for its digital business.

Radar Talent aims to be “a new-style agency focused on the representation and management of Australian and international content creators” who are looking to expand on digital channels and platforms.

Radar, which has just celebrated its second anniversary, currently creates and manages more than 30 digital channels for the likes of YouTube and Facebook for owned brands such as Bondi Vet, as well as for third parties such as The Dog Whisperer. It has more than 12 million followers, with more than 150 million views each month.

Radar Talent is now home to Real Housewives of Sydney’s Dr Kate Adams, The Block’s Rachel and Ryan Carr, Steve Van Aperen, co-host of The Hunters, and YouTuber Mathew McKenna. International names on the roster include WWE star Maven Huffman from the US and Dr Michael Says, the Scottish-born TikTok star known for brilliantly debunking wellness myths and providing accessible advice. These names alone already have more than two million subscribers to their channels.

Tuesday, 8.45am: Ánima Kitchent and Indonesia’s Mocca link on Tippi

European animation company Ánima Kitchent and Indonesia’s animation studio Mocca Studio have unveiled a new coproduction pact for kids show, Tippi T-Rex.

The two companies are coproducing two seasons of 26 x 5 minute episodes of the 2D series, which launched 18 months ago initially via YouTube.

Following performance analysis, the company moved towards long-format, multiplatform content, resulting in the production of a first 26-episode season. It then sought a co-production partner for the upcoming new 26 x 5 minute episodes, with Mocca being onboarded.

Tuesday, 8.33am: Bad Boy lands 14 Israeli Academy noms

Israeli drama Bad Boy, from Sipur and The North Road Company, has received a total of 14 Israeli Academy Award nominations, including for best drama series as well as directing, writing and lead actor.

The eight-parter has captured the most noms by a single series at this year’s awards, which is Israel’s equivalent of the Emmys in the US, and will become available globall on Netflix this Spring having recently completed its run on HOT in Israel.

Bad Boy is inspired by a true story and revolves around Dean, who was held in a cruel juvenile detention facility in his youth and befriends a mysterious teenage prisoner serving time for murder. Twenty years later, Dean is a star comedian who is desperate to keep his record of youthful imprisonment a secret.

It has been written by Ron Leshem (Euphoria), who serves as showrunner on the series. Director is Hagar Ben-Asher (The Slut), with the show produced and co-financed by Sipur and The North Road Company, with Israeli broadcaster HOT and Tedy Productions producing. It stars Daniel Chen, Havtamo Fard and Guy Manster. Voting begins 10 March and winners are to be announced on 2 April.