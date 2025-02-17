UK-based BossaNova has greenlit The Killer Clown: Murder on The Doorstep, which as been pre-sold to AMC Networks’ Sundance Now in the US and Sky for the UK and Germany.

The 3 x 60 minute show is from UK indie Flicker Productions and tells the story of Marlene Warren, a young wife and mother who was shot on the doorstep of her Florida home in the 1990s by a clown bearing balloons and flowers.

The series tracks what lay behind the brutal murder and how the search for justice took almost three decades, revealing a web of love, betrayal and deceit.

Jack Oliver, head of co-productions at Sky UK, said: “When BossaNova first presented The Killer Clown at its Development Day in 2023, we were convinced the title would resonate with our Sky Crime audience.

“It is a layered true crime story, stranger than fiction, imbued with a compelling tone which will hook viewers. The show is consistent with Flicker Productions’ reputation for compelling storytelling and has been a superb project from start to finish.”

Shannon Cooper, vice president of programming at Sundance Now, described the show as “a captivating true crime with shocking twists around every corner.”

“The elevated and elegant storytelling hits the mark perfectly for Sundance Now’s sophisticated audience and this one will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.”

In related news, BossaNova has sold Accused Of Murdering Our Son: The Steven Clark Story to BBC Select USA and Play Belgium, while the latter has also acquired The Push.

The show is from Candour Films and tells the story of a murder trial in Edinburgh, in which a man was accused of pushing his pregnant wife from the top of Arthur’s Seat to her death. It has also been picked up by SBS Australia.

Also headed for Play Belgium is Flicker/BossaNova series The Flight Attendant Murders, while Viasat has acquired CJZ’s four-part documentary Con Girl for its channels in the Baltics, CEE, Scandinavia and the CIS.