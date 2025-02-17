Sundance Now and Sky are already attached to this true crime three-parter, which explores a 30-year-old murder case

Distributor: BossaNova

Producer: Flicker Productions

Length: 3 x 60 minutes

Broadcasters/streamers: Sundance Now (US), Sky (UK, Germany)

When Marlene Warren - a young wife and mother - was shot and killed on the doorstep of her Florida home by a person dressed as a clown, her husband emerged as the prime suspect.

Yet Michael Warren provided what appeared to be a cast iron alibi, leaving the murdered woman’s family, friends and the police looking for answers for decades.

The Killer Clown: Murder on The Doorstep explores what became an infamous case in the US, as detectives attempted to untangle the web of love, betrayal and deceit that lay behind the murder.

“To open your front door and be murdered by someone dressed as a clown made the case instantly stand out, but behind the bizarre headline was the story of a young mother who had lost her life,” says Colleen Flynn, co-founder at Flicker Productions and an exec producer on the show.

“To be able to honour Marlene’s memory and ask questions of how she came to have her life taken away felt incredibly important, especially as the perpetrator was about to gain parole.”

The three-parter explores not just the murder but also the surprising twist that saw Michael’s alleged mistress and subsequent second wife, Sheila Keen, arrested for the crime. Although maintaining her innocence, Sheila agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder to avoid a potential life sentence.

Access to those affected was vital for Flicker and Flynn says the team spent considerable time on the ground talking to family members, attorneys and friends.

“Gaining the trust of family and being open about the programme we wanted to make was highly important to us. We also spent many months communicating with Mike and Sheila, who even though they decided not to take part, they were updated regularly on the programme.”

Flynn adds that the team worked hard to ensure they respected the victim while also creating an engaging show that would provide the truth behind the headlines.

“Honouring the memory of those who lost their lives, and helping those left behind to tell their story is of the upmost importance to us,” Flynn adds.

“We offer psychological support to key contributors and believe open communication is key to getting the best story. We are always mindful that these are people’s real lives and that the emotion of their stories will create the engagement with the audience.”

“With so many unravelling threads, there is still a high level of interest in what remains to be such a shocking case”

Claire Runham, head of acquisitions, BossaNova

And while the crime took place in the US, universal themes such as family, infidelity and justice appear in each episode – reflected in sales to Sundance Now in the US and Sky in Germany and the UK.

“Whilst the murder of Marlene Warren happened over 30 years ago, the case has only very recently led to trial. With so many unravelling threads, there is still a high level of interest in what remains to be such a shocking case,” says Claire Runham, head of acquisitions at BossaNova.

She points to Flicker’s recent series, The Flight Attendant Murders (also produced for BossaNova and Sundance Now), as an indicator of the production company’s expertise, and adds that The Killer Clown provides a compelling story.

“True to form, Flicker are bringing the case of Marlene Warren back to life, by blending stylish reconstruction, down the lens interviews and dramatic courtroom footage, all the while interweaving past and present day.

“With access to the victim’s family, including her now adult son who witnessed the killing, and the legal teams and detectives who originally investigated the murder in 1990, The Killer Clown explores every aspect of this controversial and compelling story. This is a truly jaw-dropping, multi-layered and complex murder case, which sees countless twists and turns occur throughout the course of 30 years.”