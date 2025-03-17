Shows commissioned by Brazil’s Globoplay, Ireland’s RTÉ and Canada’s Super Channel among those selling

Factual distributor TVF International has expanded its educational and non-theatrical activity with a raft of sales to academic publishing companies, streaming providers and museums.

Deals included a 115-hour package sale to academic streaming provider, Alexander Street, which is part of ProQuest. Titles include AI & You (1 x 52 minutes), produced by Animo TV Productions and commissioned by RTÉ, and The Last Seed (1 x 52 minutes) by Andrea Gema Films, which addresses critical challenges facing the global seed industry.

Other key titles include Life is Precious (7 x 27 minutes), commissioned by Globoplay, which features inspiring stories from people living with life-threatening conditions, and This Is Me (5 x 30 minutes), commissioned by TV9, which explores sexual and gender fluidity.

Publisher and multimedia studio, Dreamscape, bought a 40-hour package from the distributor including The Exiles: Secretly Deported (2 x 48 minutes), which uncovers post-WWII deportations from the UK and Australia of Asian servicemen.

Educational video platform, ClickView, acquired 50 hours of programming from the distributor, including Carbon (1 x 55 minutes/1 x 89 minutes), a documentary narrated by Succession star Sarah Snook that demystifies this most talked-about but least understood element.

Other acquisitions include AI & You and Bending Light (1 x 52 minutes/1 x 84 minutes), commissioned by Super Channel, TVO, and Knowledge, which examines how a 1922 expedition to Australia revolutionised science.

Elsewhere, Swedish Films acquired Fluid: Life Beyond the Binary (1 x 60 minutes), a Kensington Communications production commissioned by CBC and hosted by award-winning non-binary comedian Mae Martin, which delves into the science of gender and sexual fluidity.

Sage Publications added to its Criminology & Criminal Justice strand with investigative documentaries including Fighting Traffick (1 x 44 minutes), which follows activists working to rescue victims of human trafficking in Canada.

All deals were negotiated by Alex Lindsay, sales executive at TVF International.

She said: “At the core of all documentaries is a drive to educate and expand viewers’ perspectives. Finding homes for our titles across the educational and non-theatrical markets is a hugely rewarding part of my job, and an aspect of our business model that aligns closely with TVF International’s core values.”