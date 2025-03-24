The BBC has ordered a high-stakes crime drama from The Responder writer, Tony Schumacher, with Fremantle selling worldwide.

Starring Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha, The Cage sees the two leads discover they are both robbing from a safe at the inner-city Liverpool casino they work in, setting their lives on a collision course.

The five-part series, which is being produced by Fremantle’s Element Pictures, is Schumacher’s second project for the BBC, following the success of The Responder which is also set in his native Liverpool.

The Cage will be directed by Al Mackay and will also be shot in and around Liverpool and Merseyside.

“Coming back to the BBC with my second major show and being able to work with talents such as Sheridan, Michael and the teams at Element Pictures and the BBC is such an honour,” said Schumacher.

“On top of that, having a director of Al’s calibre really is the cherry on the big Liverpool drama cake we’re baking together. I’m hoping people will find it funny, dark, but most of all full of love, life and entertainment and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The Cage was commissioned by director of BBC drama Linsay Salt, with Hilary Martin as executive producer for Fremantle and Christopher Aird, Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe exec producing for Element Pictures alongside Schumacher and Smith.

Richer will serve as executive producer for the BBC with Clare Shepherd producing.

Aird and Martin said that The Cage “is a crime show, a show about family and a love story of sorts. It is by turns funny, poignant, thrilling, and sad; we know Al Mackay will bring his love of real-world characters to tell Tony’s story with verve and energy.”