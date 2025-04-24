Eight-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ novel also picked up across Europe

Mediawan has sold its Italian scripted series The Count of Monte Cristo around the world, with deals struck in countries including the US and the UK.

The 8 x 52-minute series, produced by Palomar and DEMD Productions, has been acquired by PBS Masterpiece and UKTV in the UK.

European broadcasters TVE in Spain and RTS in Switzerland have also bought the show, along with SVT, NRK, DR, YLE and RUV from the Nordic alliance.

The show will also be broadcast in Eastern European countries including Poland with TVP, Hungary with TV2, and the Czech Republic with Ceska TV.

The Count of Monte Cristo, an adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ masterpiece, was directed by Bille August and debuted on Rai 1 in Italy.

It stars Sam Claflin, Jeremy Irons, Ana Girardot, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Blake Ritson, Karla-Simone Spence, Michele Riondino, Lino Guanciale, Gabriella Pession, Harry Taurasi, Poppy Corby Tuech and Nicolas Maupas.

Valérie Vleeschhouwer, Mediawan Rights managing director, said the show’s “global resonance underscores Mediawan Rights’ enduring commitment to supporting the best talents and the best IPs.”