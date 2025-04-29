Vice Media has acquired McMafia producer Cuba Pictures from literary and talent agency Curtis Brown Group as it looks to regain momentum following several years of financial turbulence.

The purchase provides Vice with a considerable boost to its drama offering, with Cuba Pictures’ credits ranging from Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, Paramount+ original The Chemistry of Death and upcoming RTÉ and BBC drama, The Walsh Sisters.

The production firm, which is led by founder Nick Marston and Dixie Linder, has also been behind movie Boy A with Andrew Garfield and will become a label within Vice Studios, the production unit overseen by Jamie Hall and Danny Gabai.

They took up their roles following a restructuring last year.

Cuba will also join Gangs of London label Pulse in the Vice group, with Marston continuing to be involved with the Vice Studios team. Linder will also remain with the company and reports into London-based co-president Hall.

The deal is the latest development for Vice Media, which struck a distribution deal with ITV Studios recently and acquired London Alley Entertainment, combining it with Pulse Films to create a commercial and music video production studio.

Bruce Dixon, chief exec of Vice Media, described the acquisition as “the latest example of Vice’s momentum and successful turnaround” following a prolonged period of flux over recent years, culminating in its filing for bankruptcy and being sold to a debtholder consortium in a £275m deal in 2023.

It then restructured its global operations resulting in redundancies and is now owned by Fortress Investment Group, Soros Capital Management and Monroe Capital.

“We are impressed by the innovative shows that Cuba Pictures produces with global appeal, and this acquisition accelerates our Studios’ growth strategy in scripted content,” continued Dixon.

Marston, founder of Cuba and chairman of Curtis Brown’s TV, film and theatre unit, added: “From our first film, the remarkable Boy A in 2008, to The Walsh Sisters (currently filming), the distinguishing feature of Cuba Pictures has always been a fierce intelligence and an independent spirit, with some great clients of Curtis Brown at the heart of the creative process.

“I am sure that Vice Studios will continue this tradition, and I look forward to fruitful collaborations in the future.”

Linder added that Hall and his team’s “passion and vision make them the perfect partners for this journey, and I can’t wait to see what we create together while continuing our very special relationship with Curtis Brown.”

Hall said: “Dixie and the team at Cuba Pictures have an exceptional track record in the scripted space, and I am thrilled to welcome them to VICE Studios.

“Together we will produce incredibly compelling scripted content and extend VICE Studios’ global reach.”

Jonny Geller, chief exec of Curtis Brown Group paid tribute to Cuba’s work, noting the company was “the first literary agency to build a production company”.

“After 17 successful years of partnership and many award-winning productions we are delighted to see Cuba move to its next phase of growth with Vice Studios,” he added.

“We will be continuing to work with our friends at Cuba who have brought so many of our clients’ projects to the screen.”

Vice Media consists of its studios arm, which produces TV, docs, film and digital series, as well as ad agency Virtue, channel operation Vice TV, and Vice Commercials and Branded Entertainment. It also has a joint venture with Savage Ventures to manage Vice brand digital channels.

Studios was recently ranked one of the top ten independent production companies by Broadcast.

Financial terms of the Cuba deal were not disclosed.