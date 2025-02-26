Almost 2,000 hours from Vice added to slate for ITVS and new Ludwig partners

ITV Studios has struck a deal to sell Vice Studios shows around the world and revealed a raft of sales at London TV Screenings.

The deal with Vice will see ITVS become its exclusive global distribution partner, picking up almost 2,000 hours of programming to add to its 90,000+ hour catalogue.

The agreement covers scripted and unscripted content ranging from the Dark Side of the Ring franchise, United Gangs of America and Vice on HBO.

It also covers future projects in Vice Studios’ pipeline, including new scripted series from Vice’s UK production hub and Pulse Films, producer of Sky’s Gangs of London series.

ITVS said its recently launched digital-focused label Zoo 55 would be “instrumental” in exploiting the catalogue on streaming, FAST channels, social media and connected TV platforms.

A move away from in-house distribution had been in the works since Vice Media Group’s former distribution chief Bea Hegedus exited last year, as revealed by Broadcast, to join to join Drive to Survive indie Box to Box Films.

Vice has been restructuring over recent years following the £275m sale to The Fortress Investment Group in 2023.

Jamie Hall, co-president of Vice Studios said: “We have been looking for a distribution partner that matches our creative ambition to work with us across our diverse and dynamic slate. With their flexible, creative deal-making, digital first thinking and scale, the exceptional team at ITV Studios led by Ruth Berry, will ensure our programmes gain greater global exposure.”

Ruth Berry, president of global partnerships and Zoo 55, added: “Adding Vice’s unique catalogue to our distribution portfolio and managing their brands in digital exploitation and FAST channels represents an exciting and rare opportunity to strengthen both our content pipeline and digital footprint. I am hugely excited about the opportunities for both parties and am looking forward to working closely with the Vice Studios’ team.”

Deal negotiations were led by Joe Patrick for Vice Media and Julie Meldal-Johnsen and Graham Haigh at ITV.

Ludwig tops ITVS sales

The Vice announcement came on a busy morning for the company, which is holding its London TV Screenings event later today.

ITVS also revealed a new French label (link) and a raft sales for shows including its hit detective drama Ludwig, which will see it airing in 85 international markets with more under discussion.

The show, produced by ITVS’s Big Talk Studios in association with That Mitchell And Webb Company, has already been extended into a second season, with the BBC and North American coproduction partner BritBox attached for a second season.

The show has also now been sold to ZDF in Germany, which comes on board as a new co-production partner.

Telequebec for French Canada, Telefónica in Spain, Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air channel Giallo in Italy, SVT Sweden, DR Denmark, YLE Finland, NRK Norway, RUV Iceland and BBC Poland have also acquired two seasons.

Series one has also been acquired by NPO Netherlands, VRT Belgium, Prima Group in the Czech Republic, Telia Lithuania and Telia Estonia, RTL Hungary and Pickbox in Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia and Montenegro, as well as Zoomer Media in a second window deal for English-speaking Canada.

In Asia Pacific, Ludwig has found a home on Seven Network in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand, Pumpkin in China, Now TV in Hong Kong, BBC India, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan and NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) in Japan. Meanwhile BBC First has taken the show in a pan-regional deal for Africa.