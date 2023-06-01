Broadcast Magazine

Cleaner trips up on second outing

By 2023-06-01T12:09:00

The Cleaner

Launch is 1.5 million down on debut run, while fourth series of ITV1’s The Bay falls short of last year

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now