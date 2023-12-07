Broadcast Magazine

Cooking proves immune to star power

By 2023-12-07T16:13:00

Medium_74094_2_S6_Ep5_The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C - Series 6 Ep2-7

While celebrity versions of hit formats often bring in bigger audiences, that is not always the case

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now