Broadcast Magazine

Distributors Index: BBC Studios on the hunt for content with global appeal

By 2024-02-28T12:32:00

Famous Five

Execs Mark Linsey and Kate Ward discuss their aim of getting the best of British TV out to the world

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now